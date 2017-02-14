Burger King Selling ‘Adults Meal’ For Valentine’s Day

Posted 10:04 am, February 14, 2017, by , Updated at 10:05AM, February 14, 2017

Who says Burger King isn’t an innovator?

Burger King in Israel is offering an “Adults Meal” Tuesday to celebrate Valentine’s Day, according to Mashable.

The deal, which will be available from 6 p.m. to closing, includes two Whoppers, two packs of French fries, two beers and a romantic “adult toy.” The toys include a blindfold, a feather duster, or a scalp massager, according to AdWeek.

“Kid’s Meal? That’s for kids,” the company a YouTube video says. “Burger King presents the Adults Meal with an adult toy inside.”

The meals will only be sold to guests 18 and older.

