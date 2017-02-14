Cheap Thrills Thrift Shop Closing Its Doors

cheap-thrills

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The owner of a longtime vintage thrift store in Fayetteville announced on Tuesday (Feb. 14) that the shop will be closing.

Cheap Thrills will be permanently closing, the store announced in a Facebook post. The store offers a mix of vintage and contemporary clothes and accessories, as well as costumes.

The store, which has been open for nearly a quarter of a century, will have a sale to get rid of their merchandise and store fixtures starting on Thursday (Feb. 16).

