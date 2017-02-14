Fayetteville Veterans Enjoy Valentine’s Day Surprise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Volunteers signed up to visit the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks to surprise veterans with valentines.

War veteran Ray Poynter said a small gesture goes a long way.

"The satisfaction of getting a hug from people, you know it makes life a little better and its what I live for now," Poynter said.

This is his first Valentine's Day without his wife of 69 years.

"She died holding my hand and I'll never get over her. She's just an angel," Poynter said. "She was the greatest thing to ever happen to me."

Poynter said the past few months have been lonely, but the valentines turned his frown upside down.

"Its been good day, been a good day hadn't it. Lots of hugs, lots of kisses and I've met a lot of people especially kids and children you know," Poynter said.

Volunteers passed out handmade cards and thanked veterans for their service.

"I had a veteran physically get out of bed and take off some sleeping equipment that he uses just so he could get up and talk to the kiddos," registered nurse Melissa Blakemoore said.

Poynter said having the community come out to show support to veterans means so much.