× Garrett’s Blog: Rain Totals, Burn Bans, What If It Was Snow?

Rainfall totals were hefty across the area on Tuesday with many location over 1″ of rain.

This was the wettest Valentine’s Day in over 20 years. The weather data record is more complete for Fort Smith and the wettest Valentine’s Day on record was in 1938 at 2.12″. Today nearly broke the daily record for rainfall.

Since it’s winter, I thought it would be fun to take a look at the snow potential. A standard snow conversion would be 10:1 or 10 inches of snow for every 1 inch of rain. That’s an overly simplistic way of looking at it and many other factors go into play but a standard conversion would have given us around a foot or more of snow.

Instead of posting an image of burn bans, I’m posting the link… I think it’ll update throughout the week in light of the recent rain.

Arkansas Burn Bans

Oklahoma Burn Bans

The next chance for widespread rain will be on next Monday the 20th.

-Garrett