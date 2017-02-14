× Garrett’s Blog: Valentine’s Rain Continues Thru 10pm

The low pressure causing the rain will continue to slowly drift east this evening and into the overnight.

Rain will continue this evening and won’t clear the area until around Midnight or later; although, the intensity of the rain should lessen early around 10pm.

Here’s an hour-by-hour look at how the rain exits.

6PM TUESDAY: Heavy rain continues across much of the area.

8PM TUESDAY: The heaviest core of rain shifts east but rain remains in the area.

10PM TUESDAY: Rain will lessen as the low moves east.

MIDNIGHT: Rain finally ends with drier air arriving from the northwest.

By Wednesday morning, we’ll be back to clear skies with a cool day ahead.

Highs are expected to be in the 50s but climbing to near 70º by the weekend.

A quick look at rain totals show around 1.50″ in Fort Smith and around 1″ in Fayetteville with another 1/2″ possible this evening.

-Garrett