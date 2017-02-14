× Grammy Museum Honors Fayetteville High School Teacher

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville High School teacher attended the Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 12) after the Grammy Museum awarded him the Jane Ortner Education Award.

Fayetteville Public Schools posted on Facebook that English teacher Nathan Strayhorn and his wife attended the awards show in Los Angeles.

The Jane Ortner Education Award is given annually by the Grammy Museum to teachers who successfully integrate music in classroom instruction.

Strayhorn will return to Los Angeles in a few weeks to formally accept his award.