Hatched TV Show Partners With Sam’s Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- A TV show looking to showcase small business owners and entrepreneurs is partnering with one of the nation's largest retailers.

Season two of the TV show “Hatched” aired January 28th and one of the mentors on this season is Chief Experience Officer for Sam's Club Tracey Brown. She said the opportunity to participate on hatched was a natural fit for the retailer because Sam’s Club is about sponsoring small businesses.

“They pour their life, their heart, their blood, their soul into this. And actually, being able to give them some advice from my past experiences and help them actually take the next step with their product has been unbelievable,” Brown said.

The show had no shortage of creative products and Brown said the one that stuck with her was a protein bar made with crickets.

“In many other countries in the world that's a normal thing. That is not normal here in the United States but I think it's going to be a growing trend. So having to eat the protein bar with the crickets on air was memorable for me,” she said.

Brown said part of what makes Sam’s Club fantastic is the new products that are coming into the club and this is a great pipeline for them to identify products that are going to be appealing to members. She encourages everyone who has a dream to follow their passion.

“I kind of believe that all of us have a little bit of entrepreneurism in our hearts. This may actually fire you up to take a step and follow a dream that you secretly had about being an entrepreneur,” she said.

The show will have casting calls in Fort Collins, Colorado, Chicago and Phoenix.

Hatched airs on Saturday’s at 9 a.m. on KXNW 34.