Hyde Takes Over As Sallisaw’s All-Time Leading Scorer

SALLISAW (KFSM)- In Sallisaw’s last home game of the season senior Taten Hyde dropped 40-points in a win over Spiro. That not only set a single-game school record for points, it also made her Sallisaw’s all-time leading scorer.

"It was her last game on the home court," said Sallisaw coach Robert Brunk. "I kind of told them beforehand I don’t know what will happen tonight Spiro is a good team, but if she scores this many points she breaks the school record."

Hyde broke the school record that was just two points shy of 14-hundred. A mark that she never envisioned accomplishing.

"I didn’t even think I would get close," said Hyde. "I didn’t know what the record was. I didn’t really pay any attention to it until coach Brunk pointed it out."

But, Brunk in his first-year as the Sallisaw head coach was not as surprised.

"You can’t really defend her inside," said Brunk. "Because she is so strong. You have got to respect her outside because she can shoot it. I knew that coming in that we had a dynamic offensive player, and she plays with 100-percent effort all night."

The Lady Diamonds’ all-time leading scorer gives credit to her teammates for helping her get into the record book

"They helped me every game," said Hyde. "They always give me the ball."

Hyde still has time to add to her record as the Lady Diamonds start postseason this Friday. Hyde hopes to cap her record-breaking season by helping Sallisaw make it further in the playoffs than they have before.

"I would like to make it past regionals for my last year," said Hyde. " I mean just making it past regionals it would be a big deal for me since we haven’t made it since I haven’t been in high school."

Sallisaw will travel to Poteau on Friday for the 4A district playoffs.