RIVER VALLEY (KFSM) -- If you're searching for a fun and unique gift for your Valentine, you might want to consider the Riverblenders Chorus for your sweetie. The group is offering up Singing Valentines to the River Valley area!

Your loved one will receive two classic love songs that will be sung by the live barbershop quartet, a rose and a Valentine card containing a special message of your choice.

Pricing starts at $40.To order a Singing Valentine, call (479) 782-2776.