Local Students Cry Tears Of Joy After Earning Trip Out West

WALDRON (KFSM) -- After hours of hard work -- sometimes as much as four hours after school -- a robotics class at Waldron Middle School is headed to California.

"Whenever we heard that we were doing that, I had a little tears cause I was really excited -- tears of joy," fifth grader Scout Young said.

Another fifth grader, Reagan Adams felt similar, "It was the last thing they called out and we were so excited. We were jumping up and down. We worked so much."

Waldron Middle School has a curriculum that involves First Lego League. The students set out to build a robot that can complete various tasks and they succeeded -- winning at the regional and state level.

"We won the core values and global innovation award," explained leader Tracie Adams.

Awaiting the bright kids in California, 76 teams from countries like Japan, Brazil and Guam. The class said the response has been remarkable as they've received positive feedback from the Arkansas Highway Department, Arkansas Game and Fish and even Ford Motor Company.

Now they're hoping for positive feedback from out of state, too.

"It should be fun to fly. We started in August," Young said. "I never knew we'd be flying a plane to California."

It's a payoff none of the kids saw coming.