LOGAN COUNTY (KFSM) — Officers at the Logan County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in finding their missing valentine, according to a Facebook post.

Helen Valentine was last seen in Paris more than four years ago. Valentine is 5 feet 5 inches and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes with tattoos on her right shoulder and ankle.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact them at (479) 847-6270.