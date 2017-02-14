Mediterranean Diet For Children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - The Mediterranean diet is full of vegetables, fruits, unrefined grains and other healthy foods. The eating plan has been linked to longer life and better bone and heart health in adults, but nutrition experts say the diet is good for kids too, with some changes.

Instead of skim or low-fat dairy products, pediatricians say little ones should consume whole milk until age two. Nuts could be a choking hazard for children under age four, and of course, no wine for kids. A 2014 study found children who followed It were 15% less likely to be obese. The diet could also lower rates of asthma and wheezing in children.

