Sulphur Springs Boy Missing For Several Days

Posted 5:07 pm, February 14, 2017, by
austin-pablonis

SULPHUR SPRINGS (KFSM) — Police are asking for the public’s assistant in locating a missing boy.

Austin Joe Pablonis, 13, of Sulphur Springs has been missing since Saturday (Feb. 11), according to the Sulphur Springs Police Department.

Since, there have been no sightings of him, according to police.

Pablonis is described as having blue eyes and brown hair, and is 5-feet 10-inches and about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 298-7773 or 273-5532.

