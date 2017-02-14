× Talihina Man Dies In Rollover Incident On Valentine’s Day

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — A speeding driver died when he hydroplaned and struck a tree on Valentine’s Day.

David Curley, 58, of Talihina was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The collision happened about 11 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 14) in Hughes County.

Curley was speeding in a 2015 Ford truck, skid off the road and struck a tree, which caused the truck to flip, according to police.

He was pinned inside the truck for about two hours before he was freed by firefighters using the Hurst Rescue Tool. He was not wearing his seat belt when the incident happened, according to OHP.