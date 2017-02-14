United Way Of Fort Smith Hosts One Billion Rising To Fight Domestic Abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) – One in three people around the country are affected by domestic violence and rape. However, the Fort Smith community is getting together to help prevent this violence and raise awareness about the issue.

The United Way of Fort Smith is partnering with the Crisis Intervention Center for the second annual One Billion Rising rally.

Organizers are asking everyone to meet at the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith campus on Tuesday (Feb.14) at 11:45 a.m. to stand up against domestic violence. The goal behind this international rally is to inspire women and men in over 207 countries to come together and express their outrage toward violence.

Organizers said it’s important that people stand up and be aware as numbers show one in three women in their lifetime will be abused or be sexually violated at some point.

“We want to make a difference and to make everyone aware that this is a problem," said Carrie Terry with the United Way of Fort Smith. “It’s OK to speak out against it and it’s OK to report if it does happen.”

The United Way of Fort Smith is trying to bring awareness to this high statistic in a comfortable atmosphere. They’ll have information booths set up, guest speakers, a line dance, and a march inside the campus center. Organizers are hoping for an even bigger turnout this year to help shine light on this global issue.

“In our area it’s very common, and people don’t always stand up against it,” Terry said.

The event will be held inside the Reynolds Room at the Smith-Pendergraft Center starting at 11:45 a.m. Folks who are interested in attending can park on campus or at West Ark Church on Waldron.