Arkansas Lawmakers Working On Bill Concerning Gender Identity And Bathroom Privileges

Posted 5:46 pm, February 15, 2017, by , Updated at 05:49PM, February 15, 2017
LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Arkansas lawmakers filed a one-sentence bill on Tuesday (Feb. 15) concerning gender identity and bathroom privileges.

Republican senators Gary Stubblefield and Greg Standridge drafted the bill. Governor Asa Hutchinson has said he doesn’t see the need for a bathroom bill in Arkansas.

Senate Bill 346 reads: “The purpose of this act concerns gender identity and bathroom privileges.” The bill was read and referred to a Senate judiciary committee.

Lawmaker in North Carolina were the first to pass a bathroom bill that requires transgender people to use the bathroom that coincides with the gender on their birth certificate. This bill has prompted criticism and several boycotts from businesses.

