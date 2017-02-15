× Former Bentonville Substitute Teacher Sentenced To 10 Years For Child Pornography

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) – A former Bentonville High School substitute teacher was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday (Feb. 13), according to Benton County Deputy Prosecutor Stuart Cearly.

Jacob Howard, 33, pleaded guilty to distributing, possessing child pornography. He will have to register as a sex offender and undergo sex offender treatment in prison, said Cearly.

He will also have to follow a seven-year suspended sentence following his release, according to Cearly.

Howard was arrested last year following an investigation by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.