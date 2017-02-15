× Former Van Buren Pharmacist Pleads Guilty To Sexually Assaulting Child

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A pharmacist of 34 years who was accused of first-degree sexual assault has pleaded guilty to the crime.

Mike Kevin Hogan, 59, pleaded guilty Feb. 8, 2017 to felony first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 12.

According to prosecutors, Hogan engaged in sexual intercourse or deviate sexual activity with the juvenile Oct. 29, 2015.

Hogan was sentenced to 10 years probation, 120 days in the Crawford County Detention Center, about $15,500 in fines and fees, he must register as a sex offender and he must complete counseling. Also, he must not have any contact with the child he sexually assaulted.

During the course of his trial, Hogan was ordered to take mental and clinical evaluation. A psychologist determined he had no mental disorder or cognitive deficits, and was fit to stand trial, court records state.