Fort Smith Police Warn Of Tax Scams

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Police Department has put out a public warning of certain scams for this upcoming tax season.
Police said a major scam going around is where a potential victim will receive a phone call from a person claiming to be an IRS agent.
“Usually, the caller threatens the victim with jail time or fines. The victim is tricked into providing personal information, making a payment to a fraudulent account, or to open fake checking or credit card accounts,” those at the Fort Smith Police Department said.
Police want people to know the following that the IRS will never do:
- Call to demand immediate payment, nor will the agency call about taxes owed without first having mailed you a bill.
- Demand that you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe.
- Require you to use a specific payment method for your taxes, such as a prepaid debit card.
- Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.
- Threaten to bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying.
Police suggest doing the following if contacted by someone claiming to be from the IRS and asking for money:
- Do not give out any information. Hang up immediately.
- Contact TIGTA (US Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration) to report the call. Use the “IRS Impersonation Scam Reporting” web page. You can also call 800-366-4484.
- Report it to the Federal Trade Commission. Use the “FTC Complaint Assistant” on FTC.gov. Add “IRS Telephone Scam” in the notes.