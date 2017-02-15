Fort Smith Police Warn Of Tax Scams

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Police Department has put out a public warning of certain scams for this upcoming tax season.

Police said a major scam going around is where a potential victim will receive a phone call from a person claiming to be an IRS agent.

“Usually, the caller threatens the victim with jail time or fines. The victim is tricked into providing personal information, making a payment to a fraudulent account, or to open fake checking or credit card accounts,” those at the Fort Smith Police Department said.

Police want people to know the following that the IRS will never do: