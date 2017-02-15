Garrett’s Blog: Gaining Daylight

Posted 5:34 pm, February 15, 2017
You may have noticed the sun going down a little later each evening.

We we get closer to the Spring and Summer seasons, we’ll see the day-length increase from it’s current 10-hours and 56min on February 15th to almost 12 hours in March and 13 hours in April.

Basically, from here on out, we’re going to gain an extra 1 hour of day-length per month.

Daylight Saving Time is on March 12, so plan on “Springing Forward” in less than a month.

-Garrett

 

