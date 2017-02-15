× Garrett’s Blog: No Sign Of Winter; February Ending Warm

If you’re looking for Winter… keep looking.

The temperature outlook shows a high chance for above normal highs continuing into the end of the month.

For the month of February, NW Arkansas has been an average of +9.7º above normal while Fort Smith has been +9.5º.

This follows the January trend of above normal weather which saw temperatures, on average, +5º to +6º above normal.

The trend for the next week shows highs continuing 10-20º above normal.

The next chance for widespread rain will be on Monday of next week.

-Garrett