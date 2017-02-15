Garrett’s Blog: No Sign Of Winter; February Ending Warm

Posted 8:29 pm, February 15, 2017, by
image-27

If you’re looking for Winter… keep looking.

The temperature outlook shows a high chance for above normal highs continuing into the end of the month.

image-30

For the month of February, NW Arkansas has been an average of +9.7º above normal while Fort Smith has been +9.5º.

This follows the January trend of above normal weather which saw temperatures, on average, +5º to +6º above normal.

image-29

image-28

The trend for the next week shows highs continuing 10-20º above normal.

The next chance for widespread rain will be on Monday of next week.

-Garrett

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s