Grizzlies’ Brewer Puts Teammates First

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- No matter if it’s a close game or a blowout Northside head coach Eric Burnett can always count on Tevin Brewer to have a cool demeanor on the court, which helps him lead the team.

"He never gets rattled," said Northside coach Eric Burnett. "He’s just a calm guy when he is on the floor when the ball is in his hands he wants that moment. Either to make that pass to somebody or even on the defensive end to come up with a big steal."

Even in a one-on-one matchup, the 5-foot-7-inch Brewer never gets intimated by who’s guarding him. His confidence on the floor is a big reason why he is currently leading the Grizzlies in scoring, averaging 18-points per game

"In his mind," said Burnett. "He doesn’t think he is 5'7". Tevin thinks he is 6'5" and he [isn't] scared of [anybody] and he’s going to attack whoever he is going against, he goes after them."

Brewer doesn't let his height hinder him on the floor. The point guard is confident in his basketball abilities.

"What’s really going through my mind is that no one can guard me on the court. So that’s what I stay for the whole season, that no one can guard me and I’m the best one on the court."

But, it’s not just Brewer’s scoring that has helped Northside to a 6-2 record in 7A-Central play. He also leads the team in assists, dishing out nearly five-per-game.

"I take pride in my assisting," said Brewer. "I like passing first instead of just scoring. It feels great to dish it to a teammate. To me, it feels better than scoring. That’s my mentality is to do whatever the team needs me to do."

"Tevin can help this team out in many ways it’s not just scoring with him he handles the basketball so much for us he spreads the ball around to the guys and he locks up on defense and does a really good job ."

Brewer and the Grizzlies are aiming for another deep postseason run. The senior is willing to do whatever it takes to help Northside claim a championship.

"We really want to win the conference championship so that we can really set ourselves high in seeds," said Brewer. "It would be really great to win a state championship my senior year."

After high school, Brewer will take his talents down the road from Northside and play for the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith basketball program.