Hogs Upset No. 21 South Carolina On The Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (KFSM) – Arkansas had been in search of a rèsumè win to help bolster their NCAA Tournament hopes and Wednesday night they got it.

Arkansas used a huge first half run and then got an improbable jumper from Manny Watkins in the final minute as they upset No. 21 South Carolina, 83-76, to pick up their first top-25 win of the season.

Jaylen Barford led the way for Arkansas with 23 points but it was a long range jump shot that just beat the shot clock buzzer from Watkins that proved to be the difference. Watkins two-handed heave rattled in with 31 seconds left to give the Razorbacks a 79-76 lead. Moses Kingsley’s block on the other end of the floor prevented the Gamecocks from getting any closer as the Hogs put the game away at the foul line.

Dusty Hannahs added 20 points for the Razorbacks while Kingsley added 16 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. South Carolina was led by Sindarius Thornwell with a game high 27 points on 10-of-19 shooting while Chris Silva added 16 points and eight rebounds.

Arkansas (19-7, 8-5 SEC) came into the game firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble but the win was by far their biggest of the season.