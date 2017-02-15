How To File 2016 Taxes Free

Posted 10:24 am, February 15, 2017, by , Updated at 10:39AM, February 15, 2017

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The IRS has processed about 20 million tax returns so far this year and it expects to receive a sum of 153 million. To assist in filing taxes, free tax centers are in area.

Seventy percent of Americans make less than $64,000 per year, and those that do may use name brand tax software free.

Those filing through companies including H&R Block and Turbo Tax may have to pay a fee when accessing their websites.

To take advantage of free services, begin by accessing the IRS website. After providing basic information including name and address. As long as you meet  income guidelines, federal and Arkansas state returns will be calculated free.

The quickest way to get refunds is by filing online.

Should someone prefer to take care of this in person, CARE Community Center, Inc. is hosting free tax centers throughout Northwest Arkansas. Centers are located in Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Siloam Springs.

The last day to file 2016 tax returns is Tuesday, April 18 of this year.

