Misdemeanor Traffic Stop Turns Into Felony Matter, Scott County Deputy Injured

SCOTT COUNTY (KFSM) — A misdemeanor traffic stop turned into a felonious matter when a man reportedly fled from police, and struck a deputy and a patrol car.

Steve Duncan, 52, of Waldron is facing several felony charges including felony fleeing.

About 8:30 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 15), Duncan fled a traffic stop, said Scott County Sheriff Randy Shores.

Shores said the traffic stop was initiated by a Waldron officer. Once Duncan fled, another Waldron officer, a county deputy and an Arkansas State trooper assisted.

On a county dirt road near Winsfield, authorities tried to barricade Duncan’s vehicle. The deputy was standing outside of his patrol vehicle and was struck by Duncan, Shores explained.

The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was released several hours later, Shores said.

Duncan also clipped the side of the trooper’s vehicle before speeding off and blowing out two tires.

He was being held Wednesday evening in the Scott County Detention Center without bond.