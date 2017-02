× Pedestrian In Crosswalk Struck By Vehicle

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A pedestrian walking across a crosswalk was struck by a vehicle Wednesday (Feb. 15) morning.

About 9:45 a.m., Krystle Rich of Fort Smith was struck by a vehicle driven by Shirley Yeager of Van Buren.

Rich, who sustained leg injuries, was taken to Sparks Hospital for treatment, according to police.

Yeager was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, police confirmed.