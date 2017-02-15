× Police: IRS Scam Prevention Tips

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith police are offering crime prevention tips in lieu of tax season.

Police said they want to remind others of scams associated with the tax season including the common one in which a suspect claims they are an IRS agent. The suspect will threaten jail time or fines to the person they’re calling. Also, the suspect is known to trick others into providing personal information.

Those of the IRS will never demand immediate payment, according to police. They will mail a bill first.

Additionally, those of the IRS allow appeals regarding the amount of money they is owed.

The payment method for taxes, such as a prepaid debit card, is never demanded by those at the IRS, and they’ll never ask for credit or debit card numbers via telephone calls, according to police.

Even more, those of the IRS will never threaten to bring in local police or other law enforcement groups to arrest those who refuse to pay, police said.

Police also said they recommend those who receive scam calls such as this, to immediately end the cal and after, police recommend that the scam call is reported to the TIGTA (US Treasury Inspector General For Tax Administration). Those reporting the call may do by clicking: “IRS Impersonation Scam Reporting”, or calling 800-366-4484.

Scam calls may also be reported to the Federal Trade Commission by accessing “FTC Complaint Assistant” or the complaint assistant option on FTC.gov. Those reporting to the FTC are encouraged to state “IRS Telephone Scam” in the notes.