FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A University of Arkansas student was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday (Feb. 15) morning, according to Lt. Gary Crain with the U of A Police Department.

Crain said a female student was crossing the intersection of Duncan and Center at 9:21 a.m. when a vehicle hit her. The student was taken to a local hospital where she is in stable condition.

The accident investigation continues.