× Razorbacks Move Season Opener To Thursday Night

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – For the Arkansas fans who are wanting the start of the college football season to speed up, they got their wish Wednesday night.

The Razorbacks have moved up their season opener to Aug. 31 against Florida A&M and will be broadcast on the SEC Network and played at Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 2.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our program and our fans to be featured on the first Thursday night of the 2017 college football season on the SEC Network,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Jeff Long said. “I was excited about the possibility when the SEC offered the opportunity and I think it’s a great way for our fans to kick off the season and the holiday weekend. I want to thank Kevin Crass and the War Memorial Stadium Commission as well as several local hotel owners for working with us to accommodate Florida A&M in Little Rock on these dates.”

It will be the first time since 2001 since the Razorbacks opened the season on a Thursday night. Arkansas beat UNLV in the season opener that season.

“I’m excited that our fans and city will enjoy the unique experience of a Thursday night Razorback game at War Memorial Stadium,” War Memorial Stadium Commission Chairman Kevin Crass said. “I’m grateful to Jeff Long for working with us and making this happen.”