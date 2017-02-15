State Audit Reveals New Discovery In Benton County Embezzlement Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- According to the 2015 state legislative audit, a Benton County employee is accused of embezzling $1,136,606 from county funds.

Employee Connie Guild allegedly pocketed extra cash by duplicating gas receipts and travel reports for almost a decade.

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring said he has started to implement new regulations on how the county will handle cash funds and travel reports moving forward.

"When I took office in January I knew this was coming and we've been working since that day and to our comptrollers credit since the day this was uncovered in September," Moehring said. Moehring has suspended the use of the cash travel fund effective immediately.

He also hopes to use a third party accounting counsel to look over accounting reports.

The FBI and IRS are also both conducting a special investigation into the matter. As of now, no charges have been filed for Connie Guild.