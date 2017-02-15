Sulphur Springs Man Facing Internet Stalking Of A Child Charges

Posted 11:29 am, February 15, 2017, by
sulphur-springs-internet-stalking

SULPHUR SPRINGS (KFSM) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported that a Sulphur Springs man was arrested and charged with internet stalking of a child on Wednesday (Feb. 15).

The press release states Bryan Ashley, 41, had allegedly been chatting over the internet with a female whom he believed to be 13 and had arranged to meet her with the intent of having sex.

Ashley is being held in the Benton County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. He will be arraigned on March 27 at 8 a.m.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s