× Two Convicted Sex Offenders Land Themselves Behind Bars Again

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Two convicted sex predators, both with the last name Parker, are each facing a felony charge for failing to comply with sex offender regulations.

Rickey Lee Parker, 52, was arrested Monday for failing to comply with the Child/Sex Offender Registration Act, according to the Fort Smith Police Department.

Rickey Parker is a sexually violent convicted predator and was sentenced in 2006 to 10 years in prison at the Varner Unit in southern Arkansas, after he was convicted of felony second-degree sexual assault for forcible sexual contact with a 26-year-old woman, court records state.

He is a Level 4 sex offender, which refers to a person who has been adjudicated guilty of a sex offense or acquitted on the grounds of mental disease or defect of a sex offense that makes the person likely to engage in additional predatory sexual offenses. Level 4 is the highest level of sexual predator.

Everett Leon Parker, 54, was also arrested Monday on the same charge as Rickey Parker, according to police.

Everett Parker is a Level 3 sex offender, and was convicted of felony second-degree sexual assault involving a 4-year-old boy, court records state.

Both were being held Wednesday in the Sebastian County Detention Center without bond, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.