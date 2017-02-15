× Tyson Foods Announces New Leadership Team

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Tyson Foods, Inc. announced a new leadership team on Tuesday (Feb. 14).

The new leadership includes:

Sally Grimes, President, North American Retail

Andy Callahan, President, North American Foodservice & International

Noel White, Chief Operations Officer

Monica McGurk, Chief Growth Officer

Dennis Leatherby, Chief Financial Officer

OPEN, Chief Sustainability Officer

Scott Rouse, Chief Customer Officer

David Van Bebber, General Counsel

Devin Graham [Interim], Chief Technology Officer

Mary Oleksiuk, Chief Human Resources Officer

Tyson Foods announced Donnie King, President North America Operations; Sara Lilygren, Executive Vice President Corporate Affairs; and Gary Cooper, Chief Information Officer will be leaving the company.

“Today’s announcement underscores our commitment to having the best possible management team in place, which will be crucial to achieving our objectives and continued excellence,” CEO Tom Hayes said. “On behalf of the Board and management, I would like to thank Donnie, Sara and Gary for their hard work and meaningful contributions to Tyson Foods. As a result of their efforts, we are well positioned to execute against our priorities and realize long-term value for our stakeholders. We wish them well.”

The team said they will increase focus on consumers, customers, technology and sustainability.