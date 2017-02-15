Tyson Foods Announces New Leadership Team
SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Tyson Foods, Inc. announced a new leadership team on Tuesday (Feb. 14).
The new leadership includes:
- Sally Grimes, President, North American Retail
- Andy Callahan, President, North American Foodservice & International
- Noel White, Chief Operations Officer
- Monica McGurk, Chief Growth Officer
- Dennis Leatherby, Chief Financial Officer
- OPEN, Chief Sustainability Officer
- Scott Rouse, Chief Customer Officer
- David Van Bebber, General Counsel
- Devin Graham [Interim], Chief Technology Officer
- Mary Oleksiuk, Chief Human Resources Officer
Tyson Foods announced Donnie King, President North America Operations; Sara Lilygren, Executive Vice President Corporate Affairs; and Gary Cooper, Chief Information Officer will be leaving the company.
“Today’s announcement underscores our commitment to having the best possible management team in place, which will be crucial to achieving our objectives and continued excellence,” CEO Tom Hayes said. “On behalf of the Board and management, I would like to thank Donnie, Sara and Gary for their hard work and meaningful contributions to Tyson Foods. As a result of their efforts, we are well positioned to execute against our priorities and realize long-term value for our stakeholders. We wish them well.”
The team said they will increase focus on consumers, customers, technology and sustainability.