Van Buren Couple Competes On Wheel Of Fortune

VAN BUREN (KFSM)- After passing two auditions, a Van Buren couple took a spin on the Wheel of Fortune.

Casey and Jordan Hess have been long time fans of the popular show.

"We watched it and [recorded] it every night," Casey Hess said. "We'd sit there in our living room and think, 'if only we could get on there.' That would be so much fun."

Well, for the local couple, that dream came true.

"I got the letter out and I'm shaking," Casey Hess said. "The kids are still in the car and I just call [my husband] and say, 'guess what just came?' He said, 'No way, the letter?' "

In January, the Hess's flew to Culver City, California to spin the big wheel.

"That moment when Pat and Vanna came walking out from backstage, it's just wow!" Jordan Hess said.

"It's a lot of fun and very fast paced," Casey Hess said. "You get there really early and it's over in the blink of an eye."

But, the couple said the game is not something you can truly prepare for.

"It's all luck," Casey Hess said. "It doesn't matter how much you know, how much you don't know. It's just a lot of fun."

"It's incredibly fast paced being there; so much more than taking it in watching it on television," Jordan Hess said. "You're trying to manage the wheel, the puzzle, the letters that have been called, how much you have. There's so much going on when you're in control of the wheel."

As for their winnings, the couple has been sworn to secrecy, until now.

The Hess's went home with $2,000. The couple ended with a few bankruptcy spins, but said they loved being on the show.

"It was a once in a lifetime, one and done," Casey Hess said. "They make that very clear that you can only do that one time, so really take everything in and enjoy it while you're here."

The couple is no stranger to trying out for game shows. Jordan has been on Sports Jeopardy and auditioned for Jeopardy two years ago.

The Hess's said they plan to try out for the amazing race next.