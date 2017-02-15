Walmart Announces Acquisition Of Online Outdoor Retailer

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Walmart announced the acquisition of a leading online outdoor retailer on Wednesday (Feb. 15).

Moosejaw will now join the Walmart U.S. eCommerce organization. Walmart has acquired the outdoor retailer for $51 million and the acquisition closed on February 13.

Moosejaw is an online active outdoor retailer with 10 physical sores and was founded in Michigan in 1992. They carry more than 400 brands, including Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot and Arc’teryx. They have apparel and gear for climbing, hiking, camping, snow sports, yoga, swimming and biking.

The outdoor retailer will continue to operate its site and stores, and will be run as a standalone and complementary brand to other Walmart eCommerce sites.