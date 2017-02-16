‘A Day Without Immigrants’ Closes Businesses, Empties School Classrooms

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A nationwide protest to show the importance of immigrants on Thursday (Feb. 16) is closing businesses in Northwest Arkansas.

Immigrants and supporters planned to strike Thursday for A Day Without Immigrants, a protest loosely organized by social media and word of mouth.

Several schools throughout the area reported lower than average school attendance, including the Springdale School District. On Thursday, 30 percent of students in the Springdale School District were absent.

Restaurants and businesses were also affected by the protest, with several shutting their doors completely. Amega Quality Insurance in Springdale posted a sign saying that it shut its doors on Thursday in support of the Hispanic community.