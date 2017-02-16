‘A Day Without Immigrants’ Closes Businesses, Empties School Classrooms

Posted 12:13 pm, February 16, 2017, by

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A nationwide protest to show the importance of immigrants on Thursday (Feb. 16) is closing businesses in Northwest Arkansas.

Immigrants and supporters planned to strike Thursday for A Day Without Immigrants, a protest loosely organized by social media and word of mouth.

Several schools throughout the area reported lower than average school attendance, including the Springdale School District. On Thursday, 30 percent of students in the Springdale School District were absent.

Restaurants and businesses were also affected by the protest, with several shutting their doors completely. Amega Quality Insurance in Springdale posted a sign saying that it shut its doors on Thursday in support of the Hispanic community.

Photo Gallery

Inline

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s