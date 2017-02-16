× Ark. Legislature Passes Bill Declaring Arkansaurus Fridayi The State Dinsoaur

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Arkansas is one step closer to having an official state dinosaur after the Arkansas Senate unanimously passed a bill that would designate an official state dinosaur on Thursday (Feb. 16).

Now, House Concurrent Resolution 1003 will be sent to Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s desk. If he signs the bill, the Arkansaurus Fridayi will be declared the official dinosaur for the state.

Joe B. Friday discovered the dinosaur’s remains in a gravel pit near Lockesburg, Arkansas in 1972. If the bill passes, Arkansas will be the 10th state to have an official dinosaur.

Fayetteville High School senior Cyprus Oruy has been working side by side with lawmakers to recognize the Arkansaurus Fridayi as the state’s first dinosaur. Oruy is a self-described paleontology expert for his age.

He addressed the Senate on Thursday, helping to pass HCR1003.