Springdale Police Searching For Suspect In Arvest Bank Robbery

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale police are searching for a suspect who robbed Arvest Bank on Sunset Avenue in Springdale on Thursday morning (Feb. 16).

Police confirmed that no one was injured during the robbery. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The bank is located on 3950 W. Sunset Avenue.

Several police officers are on the scene talking to people inside the bank.

This is a developing story.