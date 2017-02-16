× Garrett’s Blog: Small Rain Chance This Weekend; Rain Likely Next Week

There are two chances for rain in coming days with temperatures continuing to be above normal heading into the weekend.

Saturday Morning: A passing shower before Noon

Monday-Tuesday: Heavier rain and thunderstorms. Monday is the best chance.

This is Saturday around Noon. There could be a passing shower or two but for the most part the weekend will remain dry.

You’ll notice several more clouds across the area on both Saturday and Sunday.

This is Monday around Noon. Rain will move into the area on Sunday night and it could be a soggy start to the work-week.

There’s some question as to how fast or slow this system departs so rain chances may continue into Tuesday but it does appear that Monday is the best chance.

-Garrett