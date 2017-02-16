× Convicted Sex Offender From Van Buren Gets 10 Years For Sexual Assault

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A convicted sex offender has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a boy, according to court documents.

Blake Hayden Mashburn, 36, pleaded guilty Tuesday (Feb. 14) to second-degree sexual assault. He has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender, according to prosecutors.

Mashburn raped the child who is less than 14 during April 2016, the documents state.

This is the second time Mashburn has spent time in prison. He spent a year beginning 2013 in the Cummins Unit, a state prison in the south, for vehicular battery. The battery charge was a result of driving intoxicated and getting into a collision. A passenger in his vehicle was injured, according to the documents.

Mashburn was convicted of four counts of driving while intoxicated by the time he was sent to prison during 2013, according to the documents.