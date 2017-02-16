Exercise Lowers Pregnancy Risks

HEALTHWATCH - Turns out exercise may be a good way for pregnant women to lower their risk of complications, especially if they are overweight.

New research shows that gentle exercise reduce a woman’s chances of getting diabetes and having high blood pressure while carrying. Researchers believe the pre-term birth rate would drop, as would maternal and neo-natal death rates. The same results were also seen for women with a health body weight who exercised regularly.

