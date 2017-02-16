Gentry Schools Closed Friday As A Result Of Flu And Strep

Posted 2:43 pm, February 16, 2017, by , Updated at 03:00PM, February 16, 2017
school-closing-1

GENTRY (KFSM) — Gentry Public Schools will be closed Friday (Feb. 17) due to enough students ill with the flu and other illnesses, according to school officials.

The school reports that 13 percent of student have been absent with the flu or strep. The school will also be closed Monday (Feb. 20) for President’s Day.

School officials said after discussing with the district nursing supervisor they decided to give students and faculty a four day weekend to recuperate and end the spreading of the illness.

Classes will resume Tuesday (Feb. 21).

