Lawsuit Accuses Barling Travel Agency Of Leaving Customers Without Lodging

BARLING (KFSM) — A Barling travel agency has been named in a lawsuit that alleges the agency broke promises to their customers, leaving them without a place to stay.

Attorney general Leslie Rutledge filed the complaint against The Resort Place on Thursday (Feb. 16). Jay Allen Edmonson and Dora Ann Edmonson, who own the for-profit company, were also named as defendants.

The lawsuit states that The Resort Place advertised travel and vacation vouchers, but failed to fulfill their promise to find lodgings for customers’ vacations. The travelers had to pay out of pocket to find a place to stay.

Some customers who booked a vacation package through The Resort Place said they learned that their reservations had never been booked after they had already arrived, the lawsuit states. Others found out that they had been moved away from the promised resort to a hotel room that didn’t have the same amenities, or had to pay out of pocket for substitute accommodations.

In the complaint, a customer said their credit card was charged more than double the price of a membership package. Later, during a trip that was booked and paid for through The Resort Place, the customer was kicked out of their room five days into their stay for non-payment, and then forced to pay for the trip out of pocket. The customer said they were never reimbursed for the cost.

Rutledge said the travel agency violated the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act by misrepresenting:

The availability of vacation bookings

Cost of vacation bookings

Amenities offered in vacation packages

Reservation confirmations

Payment completion

Refund or reimbursement assurances

Part of the complaint requests that the court order The Resort Place to pay restitution to the customers who were affected by their violations in the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices.