Restraining Order Temporarily Stops Disposal Of Radioactive Waste Near Arkansas River

GORE (KFSM)-- Sequoyah Fuels is a decommissioned uranium conversion company. It sits just off Interstate 40 near the town of Gore in Sequoyah County.

The Cherokee Nation and the State of Oklahoma filed a restraining order to stop the disposal of radioactive waste at Sequoyah Fuels after they said the company wanted to dispose of radioactive waste on site. The company backs up to the Illinois and Arkansas Rivers.

A Sequoyah County Judge granted a temporary restraining order.

"Originally it was going to be taken off site somewhere in the west. Somewhere at one of those nuclear sites. They're saying they can't find a facility to take the sludge now," said Gore City Administrator Horace Lindley.

Cherokee Nation's Principal Chief Bill John Baker addressed the concerns in a press release.

"The Cherokee Nation is a staunch defender and protector of our natural resources. We will not stand idly by and allow the Arkansas River, one of our most precious resources, and the Cherokee community of Gore to be polluted. The Cherokee Nation will fight for the rights of our people to live safely in their communities, and for the rights of our future generations to inherit an environment free of hazardous pollution," Baker said.

According to the Cherokee Nation, Sequoyah Fuels collected 11,000 tons of uranium-contaminated sludge in several basins at the facility. The press release states that the company agreed to dispose of the sludge off site after a settled lawsuit, but now claims it is unable to.

5NEWS tried to contact Sequoyah Fuels for comment. They would not comment at this time, but did obtain our contact information to send future press releases and statements.

"I think Gore has taken enough of problems from that company," Lindley said.