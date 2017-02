× Springdale Man Killed In Single-Car Accident

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was involved in a deadly car accident on Wednesday (Feb. 15).

Jacob Price, 28, was pronounced dead after receiving fatal injuries. Price was involved in a single-car accident along N. 48th Street.

Springdale police found Price after responding to a possible entrapment around 7:15 p.m.

The accident is still under investigation.