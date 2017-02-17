58th Annual Home Show Underway In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) – People who are searching for remodeling ideas can turn to the 58th annual Home Show, which kicks off on Friday (Feb. 17) at Kay Rodgers Park inside the Expo Center.

The event will be open from Friday to Sunday (Feb. 19). Organizers set up 127 vendors who are ready to sell anything you could want for either inside or outside your home, including flooring, tile, home repair, and home décor.

The annual event is put on by the Fort Smith Home Builders Association. Each year they host the largest product event for housing in this part of Arkansas.

“We had sold out vendors so hopefully we have that same response from the consumers so we’re really excited to see what happens,” said Stephanie Stipins with Fort Smith Home Builders Association.

Throughout the weekend, organizers have scheduled several special events. On Friday, area high schools will be coming together for a student competition where they will build dog houses and cabinets. They will later be judged and win a cash prize.

On Saturday, (Feb. 18) they’ll have several seminars throughout the day including chalk painting and floral arranging.

On Sunday, it’s family day with a Lego contest that starts at 2 p.m.

“We will have 80 kids participate in two separate time slots and they will build and be judged on their abilities, then they win prizes,” Stipins said.

Tickets are $5 at the door, but you get in for free if you’re 17 and younger. Doors are open on Friday from noon to 5 p.m. On Saturday, they're open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday they're open from noon to 5 p.m.