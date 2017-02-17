× Arkansas Blanks Miami In Season Opener

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas ended the 2016 baseball season having lost 13 straight games but they quickly put an end to that skid to start the 2017 season.

The Razorbacks sent 12 batters to the plate in the first inning, plating six runs, as Arkansas rolled to a 7-0 win over Miami (Ohio) in the season opener at Baum Stadium.

Eric Cole sparked the big first inning as he drew a leadoff walk and came around to score then he capped the huge frame with a two run single to right as Arkansas took a 6-0 lead.

That lead was more than safe for the Arkansas pitching staff led by starter Blaine Knight. The sophomore got the opening day start and took advantage as he struck out five batters in four innings of work while giving up three hits and did not allow a walk.

Game two of the three game series is set for noon on Saturday.