Arkansas Blanks Miami In Season Opener

Posted 7:23 pm, February 17, 2017, by
miami

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas ended the 2016 baseball season having lost 13 straight games but they quickly put an end to that skid to start the 2017 season.

The Razorbacks sent 12 batters to the plate in the first inning, plating six runs, as Arkansas rolled to a 7-0 win over Miami (Ohio) in the season opener at Baum Stadium.

Eric Cole sparked the big first inning as he drew a leadoff walk and came around to score then he capped the huge frame with a two run single to right as Arkansas took a 6-0 lead.

That lead was more than safe for the Arkansas pitching staff led by starter Blaine Knight. The sophomore got the opening day start and took advantage as he struck out five batters in four innings of work while giving up three hits and did not allow a walk.

Game two of the three game series is set for noon on Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s