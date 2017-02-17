Deadly Wreck Shuts Down Highway 59 South Near Crawford-Washington County Line

Posted 9:50 am, February 17, 2017, by and , Updated at 10:01AM, February 17, 2017

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — One person is dead and another person is being airlifted to a hospital following a wreck on Arkansas Highway 59 South near the Crawford-Washington County line on Friday morning (Feb. 17), officials on scene said. Traffic is currently blocked in both directions in that area as crews work to clear the accident.

Officers on scene said two pickup trucks collided head-on around 8 a.m. Friday near the city of Evansville. It’s unclear at this time what led to the collision. Officers said no one witnessed the accident, so they are trying to determine the moments that led up to the wreck.

5NEWS has a crew on scene and will bring you more updates as they become available.

