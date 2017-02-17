Fans Full Of Excitement For Arkansas Baseball Opening Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- College baseball has returned to Fayetteville. Fans who packed Baum Stadium were excited about the Diamond Hogs and the perfect weather for baseball.

Though the turnout wasn't as record-breaking at last season, Baum was packed full of Arkansas fans who have been anxiously awaiting the new year. According to Arkansas' athletic department, there were 9,443 in attendance at Friday's game.

"We were coming up for the basketball game," said Arkansas fan Tracy. "We realized we had opening season at baseball and thought we would throw it in too, especially with the weather the way it is."

Friday's game marked a fresh start for Arkansas baseball. The clean slate is something that not only the players are excited for, but also the fans. The 2015-2016 season ended on a sour note for the Diamond Hogs, and fans when Arkansas compiled a 13-game losing streak and finished last in the SEC. But, last year's season doesn't affect how the fans view this year's squad. "Dave Van Horn puts out a great product," said Arkansas fan Steve. "I have no doubt the team is going to bounce back from our 13-game losing streak last year."

Arkansas will continue its series against Miami (OH) this weekend. They will play the Redhawks at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.