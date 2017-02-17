Fans Gear Up For Razorback Baseball Opening Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- It's officially baseball season in hog country. The Arkansas Razorback baseball team will step onto the diamond on Friday (Feb. 17) to take on the Miami Redhawks in the first game of the year.

For nine years straight the Hogs have opened up the season at Baum Stadium, and on Friday the first pitch is being thrown out at 3:02 p.m.

The first pitch will mark the beginning of the Razorback baseball team's 95th season, and it's 15th under head coach Dave Van Horn.

Fans are already tailgating and are excited for opening day. The last time the Hogs and Redhawks met was in 2000, when the Diamond Hogs swept a two-game series.

As fans get ready to flood the stadium to cheer on the Hogs, it's important to remember University of Arkansas Athletic regulations while at Baum Stadium.

U of A is a tobacco free campus, meaning no smoking or using smokeless tobacco. Ice chests, food and drinks are allowed in the Hog Pen only as long as it's not in a glass container.

It's a three-game series so the Razorbacks will also play the Miami Redhawks on Saturday (Feb. 18) and Sunday (Feb. 19).